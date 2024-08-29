Give ’Till It Helps: The Senior Source Makes Its Pitch for Your Support

We reached out to this participating nonprofit and others for their ‘elevator pitch’ to potential donors.

Read more below, and look for one or two participating nonprofits to be featured on our website daily between now and Sept. 19.

The Senior Source

Focus: quality of life of older adults

theseniorsource.org

Even though aging looks different for everyone, we all deserve to age with dignity and purpose.

The Senior Source serves as a one-stop shop in Dallas for older adults and their loved ones to navigate the aging process. We offer a broad array of financial and emotional programs. We give older adults a sense of purpose through volunteering; we provide resources and support for family caregivers; we fiercely protect those residents of nursing home and assisted living facilities, and we improve the financial security of all older adults through employment assistance, frauds and scams education, and technology training.

The Senior Source should be your first call when you encounter aging challenges because our one-on-one case management, educational seminars, and hands-on advocacy improve the emotional and financial well-being of seniors in our area.

– Compiled by John Anderson, Lucy Van Meir, and Aadhya Yanamadala