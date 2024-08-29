Give ’Till It Helps: Interfaith Family Services Makes Its Pitch for Your Support

We reached out to this participating nonprofit and others for their ‘elevator pitch’ to potential donors.

Interfaith Family Services

Focus: empowering families in crisis to break the cycle of poverty

interfaithdallas.org

Interfaith Family Services helps single mothers who are facing homelessness. Most women come to us because of reduced wages or a job loss that has them and their families facing eviction. We provide housing and rent assistance to stabilize families, followed by career training, childcare, counseling, and more to help them succeed.

– Compiled by John Anderson, Lucy Van Meir, and Aadhya Yanamadala