Give ’Till It Helps: KidneyTexas Makes Its Pitch for Your Support

KidneyTexas

Focus: kidney disease

kidneytexas.org

Over the last 25 years, KidneyTexas has donated more than $4.7 million to support projects that help North Texas patients living with the tremendous physical, financial, and emotional toll brought on by kidney disease.

Through your generosity, we can fund a program that provides kidney screenings at no cost in low-income communities. We support hardworking nurses and hospital staff by providing modern training devices and much-needed patient care equipment. We replace aging systems, including hemodialysis machines and organ transport pumps. And, most near and dear to our hearts, we can send our Kidney Kids to summer camp. It is an incredible opportunity for them to just “be a kid” while having access to round-the-clock medical care, including on-site dialysis.

Whether you’re drawn most to improving health outcomes in stressed communities, filling the needs of dedicated health workers, or making a child’s dream come true, we need you.

