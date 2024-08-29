Give ’Till It Helps: Make-A-Wish North Texas Makes Its Pitch for Your Support

We reached out to this participating nonprofit and others for their ‘elevator pitch’ to potential donors.

Make-A-Wish North Texas

Focus: life-changing wishes for children

with critical illnesses

wish.org/ntx

Supporting Make-A-Wish North Texas transforms lives by granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses. A wish experience can be a game-changer, providing children and their families with hope, strength, and joy when they need it most.

Donations directly fund wishes for local kids. Your generosity empowers children to fight harder against their illnesses, positively impacting their physical and emotional health. Contribute today and make a tangible difference in a child’s life, helping them to dream, hope, and believe in the impossible.

– Compiled by John Anderson, Lucy Van Meir, and Aadhya Yanamadala