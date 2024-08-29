Give ’Till It Helps: Preservation Park Cities Makes Its Pitch for Your Support

We reached out to this participating nonprofit and others for their ‘elevator pitch’ to potential donors.

Read more below, and look for one or two participating nonprofits to be featured on our website daily between now and Sept. 19.

Preservation Park Cities

Focus: Park Cities’ tradition, history, and architecture

Support for Preservation Park Cities (PPC) is essential in celebrating and preserving the unique architecture, history, aesthetics, and cultural traditions of the Park Cities.

As demolitions threaten some of our most treasured homes, the preservation movement is gaining momentum, resonating throughout our community. PPC’s initiatives include Property Landmarking, stewardship of the PPC archives at the University Park Library, the HPISD Architecture/History Student Scholarship Award, and funding the Distinguished Chair for History at Highland Park High School.

Our recently published book, The Houses of the Park Cities, written by PPC member Larry Good, serves as an architectural guide, highlighting the rich history and heritage of our historic homes. Through these efforts, PPC ensures that the legacy of the Park Cities remains vibrant for future generations.

– Compiled by John Anderson, Lucy Van Meir, and Aadhya Yanamadala