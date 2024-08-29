Give ’Till It Helps: Rainbow Days Makes Its Pitch for Your Support

We reached out to this participating nonprofit and others for their ‘elevator pitch’ to potential donors.

Read more below, and look for one or two participating nonprofits to be featured on our website daily between now and Sept. 19.

Rainbow Days

Focus: children facing adversity

rainbowdays.org

Over the last 11 years, Rainbow Days has raised more than $534,000 from generous community members through North Texas Giving Day events to support vital programs benefiting local children and youth. This year, Rainbow Days’ goal is to raise $40,000, which will be matched by our Board of Directors and several major donors.

Founded in 1982, Rainbow Days’ mission is to help children and youth in adversity build coping skills and resilience to create positive futures. Through support groups, mental health fairs, classroom presentations, camps, mentored events, and critical needs services, Rainbow Days supports and improves the mental, emotional, and behavioral health of over 15,000 children and youth in Dallas each year. Join us in making a lasting, positive impact on children’s lives.

– Compiled by John Anderson, Lucy Van Meir, and Aadhya Yanamadala