Give ’Till It Helps: The Family Place Makes Its Pitch for Your Support

The Family Place

Focus: empowering survivors of family violence

familyplace.org

Help end family violence with a gift on North Texas Giving Day. The Family Place is the largest domestic violence shelter service agency in Texas, and your contribution empowers survivors of family violence with safe housing, counseling, and skills for independence.

With just $75, provide one night of emergency shelter, offering a safe haven and a pathway to new beginnings.

A $125 contribution ensures one week of pet safety at our kennel, supporting the bond with beloved companions.

By donating $500, sponsor one month of childcare at our Safe Campus, allowing children to heal and thrive after trauma.

With $750, provide one month of critical medical supplies for our clinics, offering essential care to those in need.

And with $1,500, your generosity supports 375 meals at our emergency shelters, nourishing both body and spirit.

Together, we can build brighter futures and create lasting change to stop family violence.

