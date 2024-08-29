Give ’Till It Helps: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas Makes Its Pitch for Your Support

We reached out to this participating nonprofit and others for their ‘elevator pitch’ to potential donors.

Read more below, and look for one or two participating nonprofits to be featured on our website daily between now and Sept. 19.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas

Focus: growing personal holiness

and serving neighbors

svdpdallas.org

The Society is a network of trained volunteers who seek to grow in personal holiness and, from that, reach out to neighbors in need, befriend them, and help them in a myriad of ways.

Our signature program is the St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy, which provides life-sustaining medications to thousands of low-income, uninsured patients across Texas at no cost to the patient.

Donations through North Texas Giving Day help us to help others overcome their day-to-day struggles and build better lives.

– Compiled by John Anderson, Lucy Van Meir, and Aadhya Yanamadala