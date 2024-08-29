Give ’Till It Helps: Turtle Creek Association Makes Its Pitch for Your Support

We reached out to this participating nonprofit and others for their ‘elevator pitch’ to potential donors.

Turtle Creek Association

Focus: Turtle Creek Corridor

turtlecreekassociation.org

The Turtle Creek Association (TCA) is a nonprofit dedicated to being the primary guardian, advocate, and champion that leads in preserving, enhancing, and protecting the Turtle Creek Corridor.

Our members are leaders in preserving the corridor’s natural beauty and developing a vision for the future. Organized more than 35 years ago, TCA’s partnership with the city of Dallas continues to be a successful model of cooperation in preserving and enhancing community and city assets for all who drive, walk, or jog along Turtle Creek.

In addition, TCA provides seasonal color changes along the creek, irrigation and watering, and litter and trash cleanup. It maintains 25 landscaped medians, helps to preserve 2,600 trees that provide a habitat for wildlife, and funds drinking fountains, trash cans, and benches throughout the park. All of this is accomplished without city funding.

– Compiled by John Anderson, Lucy Van Meir, and Aadhya Yanamadala