Give ’Till It Helps: White Rock Rowing Makes Its Pitch for Your Support 

White Rock Rowing

Focus: opportunities through rowing

whiterockrowing.org

Help Dallas youths pave a bright future towards college and beyond by donating to White Rock Rowing.

Our middle school and high school athletes from around Dallas-Fort Worth come from all socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds to learn discipline, teamwork, leadership, and perseverance — on and off the water.

We provide the highest level of coaching and mentorship, featuring Olympians and world champions who spend quality time with each athlete. Our alumni leave the boathouse as better people and certainly better athletes than when they entered – many of them bound for prestigious universities like Harvard, the University of Texas at Austin, and Syracuse on full rowing scholarships. This year, we need new equipment to continue providing opportunities to perform at the highest level and keep pace with other youth programs nationwide.

– Compiled by John Anderson, Lucy Van Meir, and Aadhya Yanamadala