Country Music Powerhouse Carrie Underwood to Headline Cattle Baron’s Ball

“All-American Girl” Carrie Underwood, a multi-Grammy winner with a legendary voice, will bring her “Denim & Rhinestones” style to the Cattle Baron Ball’s main stage on Sept. 28.

Underwood’s first single, “Inside Your Heaven,” debuted as number one on the Billboard Hot 100 after she dominated the voting to win the fourth season of American Idol. She recently made headlines by announcing her return to the show 20 years later, this time as a judge.

Since her Idol beginnings, Underwood has won eight Grammy Awards, 25 CMT Music Awards, 17 American Music Awards and been called “the female vocalist of her generation in any genre” by Rolling Stone. She’s released seven multi-platinum or platinum albums. Her long list of country, gospel, and pop hits includes “I Told You So,” “Cowboy Casanova,” “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Before He Cheats,” “So Small,” and “Church Bells.”

“She’s got a song for everyone,” said Marjon Henderson, who co-chairs this year’s ball with Lora Farris. “She has an incredible stage presence. There’s no doubt about that, also. So, we’re excited to welcome her to Dallas.”

Underwood is also a force outside the recording studio. She has created her own fitness brand, written a New York Times bestseller, spoken out in support of animal welfare and against bullying, and given back to her hometown of Checotah, Okla.

Before Underwood takes the main stage at 10:30 p.m., local talent Straight Tequila Night will perform on the VIP/Live Auction Stage. Since the ’90s Country Tribute Band’s formation in 2012, it’s been featured in Vogue, D Magazine, and The Dallas Observer, and has been recognized as one of the state’s best.

“Everyone has a different opinion or taste in music,” Henderson said. “But I’ll tell you what everybody loves: all ’90s country.”

Highlighting a local group was important to the Ball’s organizers, Henderson said. The money raised at the Cattle Baron’s Ball — more than $98 million in the past half-century — also stays primarily in the North Texas community.