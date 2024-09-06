Cattle Baron’s Underwriting Party Spurs Anticipation

In appreciation of the sponsors and donors who help make Cattle Baron’s Ball the largest single-night fundraiser benefitting the American Cancer Society, the Sept. 5 underwriter party featured its loyal crowd, ready to ‘Give Cancer the Boot.’ And the fundraising numbers don’t lie.

Last year’s ball netted a record-breaking $5.5 million, with its 50-year cumulative fundraising prominence approaching the $100 million mark. It’s fitting this year’s headliner, megastar Carrie Underwood, has record sales reaching a parallel stratosphere.

Party guests showed up in stylish western wear only seen in Big D, reminding onlookers that Dallasites mastered the country-western aesthetic long before the rest of the world caught on. While cowboy chic fashion garnered mass appeal with Beyonce’s country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter, let’s be frank – Dallas’s iconic styles blaze ahead of the trend’s emulators. Texas style, abundantly displayed at CBB events, remains unmatched – with Dallas fashion elites donning custom-made cowboy hats, boots, bolo ties, belt buckles, and suede fringed jackets.

Supporters Haley Louden and Lisa Nik of Lisa Nik Jewelry PHOTO: Tommy Habeeb

The underwriter party was held at the swanky Hôtel Swexan, a new Harwood District luxury hotel developed by the family-owned and Dallas-based global real estate firm, Harwood International. The hotel’s portmanteau, inspired by Harwood International founders’ multi-generational Swiss-Texan heritage derives from the hotel’s tagline – ‘Swiss hospitality meets Texan charm’.

Jacquelyn (Jacque) Wynne, a longtime supporter of CBB, called the Sept. 5 evening, “a perfect precursor to the Ball.”

Thursday’s event coincided with the CBB auction book going live. The 2024 Cattle Baron’s Ball will take place Sept. 28 at South Fork Ranch, featuring 150,000 square feet of food, cocktails, concerts, auctions, and, of course, the most modish country-western attire seen this side of…. well, anywhere.