Early Barrage Lifts Anderson, Panthers

By Michael Finnegan / Contributor

Parish Episcopal bounced back in its home opener on Friday, while its quarterback reached a rare career milestone.

Sawyer Anderson surpassed 10,000 passing yards in Parish uniform as the Panthers dominated Bellaire Episcopal 45-21 at Synder Stadium.

Parish rebounded from a loss at Fort Worth All Saints a week ago while also avenging last year’s defeat against a perennial SPC powerhouse.

Anderson completed 23 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns, including a perfectly thrown ball into the hands of receiver Jaylen Pile less than two minutes into the game.

“I have to thank my offensive line for all the time they give me in the pocket,” said Anderson, who is verbally committed to Purdue. “Tonight’s win was a complete team victory.”

On the next drive, Anderson’s keeper gave Parish a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line, and Nick Wheeler’s plunge up the middle put the Panthers (1-1) up 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

Anderson’s 24-yard touchdown strike to Bryson Fields extended the margin to 21-0 early in the second quarter.

After a 40-yard kickoff return by Devonte Taylor, the Knights (1-1) needed just two plays to crack the scoreboard on a 44-yard touchdown run by Carson Fowler. However, the Knights never got closer.

In fact, Parish responded on the very next play, when senior return specialist Guy Stern took the ensuing kickoff 84 yards to put Parish up by three scores again.

The Panthers capitalized on a turnover when Marcus Hanish took a handoff up the middle and raced 34 yards to increase the lead to 35-7 with 9:26 remaining in the first half.

The Knights opened the third quarter with a burst when Taylor returned the kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 35-14. Carson Darby finished off the Parish output by hauling in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Anderson with five minutes left in the game.

“He’s a warrior,” said Parish head coach Daniel Novakov about Anderson. “He takes shots and just keeps on ticking.”