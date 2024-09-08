Pizza and Chicken: Doughbird Opens in Dallas

Doughbird has landed in Texas, specifically, Inwood Village.

The pizza and chicken restaurant is part of the chain that includes The Henry and Flower Child and offers “comfort food,” including apps, chicken in various forms and fashions, and pizza.

Located in the space previously occupied by Bread Winners, Doughbird is an expansive restaurant including a huge patio, perfect for the upcoming patio season.



I haven’t dined there so I can’t vouch for the quality, but the menu offers a “fun spin” on American classics. Signature dishes on the menu include the Crispy Chicken Parmesan with marinara, aged provolone, mozzarella and black truffle orzo, the Grilled Salmon with sweet potato, crispy brussels sprouts and brown butter vinaigrette, the Chicken Avocado Salad with glazed bacon, gorgonzola, cherry tomato and ranch, Steak Frites with prime skirt steak, café de Paris butter and parmesan truffle fries, and the Prime Rib Dip Sandwich with charred onion, creamy horseradish, fontina and au jus.

Pizzas are Detroit-style, rectangular with a thick, chewy crust. Signature pizzas include The Aviator with pepperoni, Italian sausage, Nueske’s bacon, crushed tomato sauce and mozzarella, the Copper Hat with prosciutto, goat cheese, Medjool date, salted pistachio and arugula, and the Roasted Tomato & Artichoke with blistered sweet peppers, red onion, mozzarella and garden herbs. Doughbird also offers a house made gluten-free crust.

Doughbird Dallas is open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be made on the Doughbird website. For more information, visit www.eatdoughbird.com.