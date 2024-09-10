HP to Celebrate 100 Years of Cheerleading

Highland Park will celebrate 100 years of cheerleading on Oct. 17 and 18 with two evenings of events to energize the entire community.

Plans for HP Cheer’s centennial celebration have been in the works since January. The program has called more than 650 alums back to campus, located treasures in its archives, and dug up almost every uniform dating back to the 1930s. The exception: Bellbottom pants from the 1970s. (Read more and click the graphic to let HP Cheer know if you’ve located a pair!)

The event schedule is:

Thursday, Oct. 17

PHOTO: Courtesy HP Cheer

5-5:30 p.m.: Tour of the Barrett Mezzanine and Varsity Locker Room

Guests can check out Highland Park Cheer’s new, state-of-the-art cheer practice facility and locker room at Highland Park High School.

5:30-6:30 p.m.: 100 Year Pep Rally and The History of HP Cheer Documentary

A pep rally for the entire community in the Highland Park High School main gym will feature elite-level skills that fans can’t see on the sidelines of football games. Guests will also enjoy a special screening of The History of HP Cheer Documentary.

7 p.m.: Centennial Celebration Party

Party guests at a family home will view cheer memorabilia and photos through the decades, and enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Event tickets are $100. Click HERE to make a purchase.

Friday, Oct. 18

5-7 p.m.: 35th Annual Cheerleaders and Scotsmen Hamburger Supper

This Burger House dinner in the Highland Park High School cafeteria is an HP tradition. It will feature food, raffle baskets and more. Click HERE to purchase supper tickets.

7 p.m.: Joshua v. Highland Park Homecoming Football Game

Help the Cheerleaders support the Scots at Highlander Stadium.