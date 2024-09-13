Dirk Nowitzki Foundation to Host Charity Tennis Match

By Colton Stroud / Contributor

The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation will host its 6th annual charity exhibition-style tennis match on Sept. 14. The match will feature celebrity athletes, champions, and a prime-time psychologist.

The match will be held at Banner House at T Bar M, 6060 Dilbeck Lane. Doors will open at 2 p.m. with the T Bar M Academy Junior Teams match up. The main event will start at 3 p.m.

NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will be joined by Dr. Phil McGraw of the “Dr. Phil” show, four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, and U.S. Olympian CoCo Vandeweghe.

Also on the court will be former Dallas Mavericks Steve Nash, who is a two-time NBA MVP, J.J. Barea, 2011 NBA Champion, and Mark Knowles, former World No. 1 tennis player in doubles with 55 ATP doubles titles.

Proceeds will benefit the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, whose annual grants focus on children’s wellbeing, health and education.

Click HERE to purchase tickets.