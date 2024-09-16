Coyote and Bobcat Sightings on the Rise

Residents of Preston Hollow report a recent increase in bobcat and coyote sightings in the area.

While recently walking his dogs at dusk, a resident of Strait Lane purported running across a bobcat. He and his two dogs promptly returned home, even though the wild animal seemed skittish and unthreatening.

A resident of Preston Haven Drive reported hearing an increase in coyote howling during her early morning runs.

Bobcats are medium-sized wildcats native to Texas and common in urban areas. Adults are generally reclusive and active primarily at night, but kittens can be adventurous and roam from their den. While bobcats are not typically considered a threat to humans, they have been reported to attack pets. A recent City of Dallas bulletin described bobcats as animals easily scared off by noise or approaching humans, and claimed the animals are not known to approach dogs and cats when humans are present.

Coyotes are very vocal animals and tend to be most active at sunset and in the early morning hours. City of Dallas reporting indicated coyote sightings are quite common, since there’s a substantial population across Dallas.

The City of Dallas does not trap, remove, or relocate healthy outdoor wildlife for a multitude of reasons, but encourages healthy coexistence. The recent bulletin advised residents to avoid interacting with, feeding, or cornering bobcats or coyotes.

The city bulletin recommends calling 311 to inform DAS if a wild animal is not easily scared off or appears sick or injured. If a bobcat or coyote is aggressively approaching, entering personal space, or attacking humans or pets, it is advised residents and pets get to a safe location and call 911.

Find more information about bobcats and other urban wildlife at BeDallas90.org/wildlife.