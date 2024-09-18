People to Know: Experts In Their Field

Lighthouse Recovery Texas: Mike Jones

Lighthouse Recovery knows that addiction treatment is not “one size fits all.” Mike Jones, Lighthouse co-founder and executive director, can personally attest to this. As a recovering addict himself, Jones created Lighthouse’s nationally-recognized, Long-Term Addiction Treatment Program to meet each patient where they are and focus on treating the underlying issues that cause addiction. Integrating top-tier outpatient psychiatric and clinical programming, Lighthouse provides true individualized care to each patient.

Unlike traditional 28-day programs, recovery at Lighthouse is not based on arbitrary timelines, but progress. Individuals move through a number of levels of care, each offering the appropriate accountability and support at that time. Jones said, “We help individuals build the confidence and self-esteem they need to overcome addiction over the long term.”

Alongside its signature Extended Care Program, which combines residential and clinical support for young-adult males, Lighthouse also offers Outpatient Treatment Programs such as Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) for both men and women. These programs combine group and individual therapy, alongside Recovery Coaching.

Later this year, Lighthouse is also launching Kind Psychiatry, a telehealth psychiatry practice meant to bridge the gap between quality care and the high costs typically associated with it. Jones believes there is no such thing as a “vanilla addict,” and that deeper mental health issues must be addressed to achieve long-term success. With Kind Psychiatry, he aims to provide the quality care that most cannot afford but that everyone deserves. “I always want to get across to everybody that there is help available, and it is not shameful to accept it,” Jones said. “Don’t wait too long to pick up the phone and get the care you need.”

5344 Alpha Rd., Dallas, TX 75240 lighthouserecoverytx.com Mjones@lighthouserecoverytx.com (214) 396-0259