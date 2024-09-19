Check Out These Five Fall Foodie Fêtes

Fall is almost here, and there are some amazing tried-and-true foodie fêtes and some new ones to enjoy, too. From intimate culinary experiences to mad food festivals to wellness retreats at Texas’ best resort spas, get your calendars out because there are plenty of great events to enjoy.

Here are a few of my favorite foodie events and a look at what’s happening at two of my favorite Texas retreats.

CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER

Experience the Flavors of Mexico City with celebrity chef Ricardo Muñoz Zurita. Chef Zurita is considered a leading voice in Mexican cuisine by TIME and Quien magazines. He literally wrote the book on Mexican gastronomy. This one-night-only event features a four-course menu and Mexican wine pairings.



The menu starts with Flor de Calabaza, which is stuffed zucchini blossoms, then moves to pork belly with purslane, a classic Mexico City dish. The main course is a beef tenderloin in chocolate sauce and dinner ends with a strawberry tamale.

DATE: September 30

COST: $195 per person plus tax and gratuity

TIME: 6:30 p.m. cocktails, dinner at 7 p.m.

LOCATION: The Mexican, 1401 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas

RESERVE: The Mexican

Mike McCoy and Augusta Chefs PHOTO: Mike McCoy

FUNDRAISING DINNER

Chef to the Shelters is a local non-profit organization that provides meals to detox, sober living, and rehab facilities in North Texas. Founder Mike McCoy is part of Augusta National’s Berckman’s Place culinary team during The Masters, and he’s bringing in nine of his fellow chefs to prepare a 10-course meal for guests.

This is the second year for the fundraiser, the proceeds from which fund groceries and labor costs to prepare 1,300 meals a month for residents of these facilities. McCoy also provides special holiday meals for the shelters, so if you can’t make the dinner, please consider supporting the holiday meals program.

DATE: October 5

COST: $1,000 per person, a portion of which is tax deductible

TIME: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

LOCATION: Dallas College Culinary, Pastry, and Hospitality Center 11830 Webb Chapel Rd #1200, Dallas

RESERVE: Chef to the Shelters Dinner

Baby burgers PHOTO: K.Rettig

BURGERS + BURGUNDY

DIFFA throws excellent parties. The 15th annual Burgers + Burgundy event, hosted by Chef John Tesar, returns to The Village for one of my favorite events of the year. Last year, I ate 11 hamburgers at this event, granted they were mini burgers, and I won a private dinner for six at Knife Steakhouse in a raffle. So, yeah, I like this event. The Village lawn is an excellent event venue as well.

My favorite burgers last year came from Chef Tesar and Chef Jacob Williamson from The Saint, and they will be back this year along with an impressive list of local chefs.



Proceeds benefit DIFFA, one of the largest and most successful fundraising organizations for HIV/AIDS non-profit service providers and education programs within Texas, New York, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Washington.

DATE: October 10

COST: $140 per person for VIP, $95 for general admission. I recommend the VIP ticket so you can get great swag and hang out in a very cool VIP area.

TIME: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

LOCATION: The Village Dallas, 5630 Village Glen Drive, Dallas, TX 75206

BUY TICKETS: BURGERS+BURGUNDY

CHEFS FOR FARMERS

This is the food festival that make all the other food festivals jealous. With more than 40 top chefs and countless beverage providers, this is one of the largest food and beverage festivals in the Texas. Now in its 14th year, Chefs for Farmers supports local farms by pairing them with chefs to create memorable bites. This event is for guests ages 21 and over.

DATE: November 3

COST: $145 per person for VIP, $123.25 per person for general admission

TIME: 2 p.m. for VIP, 3 p.m. for general admission

LOCATION: Old City Park, 1515 S. Harwood St., Dallas

BUY TICKETS: CHEFS FOR FARMERS

All-Star lineup at Shef F+W Festival PHOTO: Courtesy Shef F+W

SHEF FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL

Chef Tiffany Derry is Texas’ biggest celebrity chef and now she’s bringing her posse of fellow celebrity chefs to North Texas for a brand-new food and wine festival. Shef F+W Festival is a three-day fete that will kick off Friday, Nov. 8, with an exclusive dinner. The weekend rounds out with a pickleball tournament Saturday and whiskey and wine tastings. A Grand Tasting Experience will feature bites from award-winning chefs, sips from top wine and spirits makers, and entertainment by DreamSound. Sunday, the festival will close with Mimosas & Matinee, where cookbook author, entrepreneur, and beloved television personality Carla Hall will debut her One Woman Show.

For a full list of chefs — it’s very impressive and filled with Tiffany’s fellow television chefs — click here.

DATE: November 8 – 10

COST: Ticket prices range from $99 – $275 per person

TIME: Varies per day

LOCATION: EpicCentral 2961 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie

BUY TICKETS: Shef F+W Festival

La Cantera Resort PHOTO: Courtesy Lake Austin Spa PHOTO: J Muzacz

A HAT TIP TO TEXAS IN SAN ANTONE

Resorts are upping their games with exclusive activities, and La Cantera Resort & Spa has created a very special event for fans of Texas music. The resort is bringing together some of the state’s finest artists for three days of incredible live performances. The inaugural Tip of the Hat To Texas Singer Songwriter Showcase at La Cantera is a mid-week music fest that includes old-school dinner shows, a singer/songwriter showcase and concerts all on the gorgeous grounds of La Cantera. Performers include Randy Rogers, Ben Burgess, Coleman Jennings, and The Texases, a 90s country cover band.

The Music & Memories VIP Package allows fans to get up close and personal with one of Texas’ best! Starting at $399, it includes a signed Randy Rogers Band vinyl record, two complimentary welcome drinks at Sire, and premium seating for the Thursday night Randy Rogers concert or another concert of choice. This is a great getaway for empty nesters! Book online here.

GET WISE AT LAKE AUSTIN SPA

Lake Austin Spa is celebrating women the entire month of October, with WISE: A Gathering of Wise Women. The month is filled with special events led by women who are experts in everything from heart-healthy cooking to wellness trends to peri-and-post menopausal health issues to finding your path and passion at whatever stage of life you’re in.

Lake Austin Spa is a place to rest and restore your body and mind through spa treatments, exercise, healthy eating, and a comprehensive schedule of mindful and fun activities. To review the full schedule of events, visit the website here.

With the official start of fall just days away, let’s hope that the heat will disappear until next year and we can break out the boots and cute sweaters.