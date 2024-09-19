Läderach Chocolatier Suisse Has Sweet Opening at NorthPark

Premium chocolates, would a North Park Center store offer any other kind?

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse on Sept. 12 opened its fifth Texas store — its first in Dallas and second in North Texas.

The NorthPark Center store, located on level one near Dillard’s, sells 85-plus varieties of fresh artisanal chocolates, imported directly from Switzerland. Offerings include pralines, mini pralines, snacking products, chocolate-covered popcorn, Tartuffi, chocolate tablets, and gifts.

Under the leadership of world chocolate master Elias Läderach, all chocolates are crafted in-house, from bean to bar, finished by hand, and shipped worldwide directly to Läderach’s 180+ stores, including the one at Stonebriar Center in Frisco.

The company’s other Texas stores are in the Houston area: Houston Galleria, The Woodlands, and Houston Premium Outlets.

“From our passionate staff to our irresistibly fresh, premium artisanal chocolate brought directly from Switzerland, Läderach offers the ultimate chocolate experience,” said Warren Dunkelberger, president, Läderach North America. “We transform exquisite ingredients into a sensory journey that delights every chocolate lover’s senses.”