Thursday, September 19, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

The new NorthPark Center store offers 85-plus varieties of fresh artisanal chocolates, imported directly from Switzerland. PHOTO: Courtesy Läderach Chocolatier Suisse
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse Has Sweet Opening at NorthPark

William Taylor 0 Comments , ,

Premium chocolates, would a North Park Center store offer any other kind?

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse on Sept. 12 opened its fifth Texas store — its first in Dallas and second in North Texas.

The NorthPark Center store, located on level one near Dillard’s, sells 85-plus varieties of fresh artisanal chocolates, imported directly from Switzerland. Offerings include pralines, mini pralines, snacking products, chocolate-covered popcorn, Tartuffi, chocolate tablets, and gifts.

Under the leadership of world chocolate master Elias Läderach, all chocolates are crafted in-house, from bean to bar, finished by hand, and shipped worldwide directly to Läderach’s 180+ stores, including the one at Stonebriar Center in Frisco.

The company’s other Texas stores are in the Houston area: Houston Galleria, The Woodlands, and Houston Premium Outlets.

“From our passionate staff to our irresistibly fresh, premium artisanal chocolate brought directly from Switzerland, Läderach offers the ultimate chocolate experience,” said Warren Dunkelberger, president, Läderach North America. “We transform exquisite ingredients into a sensory journey that delights every chocolate lover’s senses.”

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Check Out These Five Fall Foodie Fêtes

Kersten Rettig 0

HP to Honor Allen, Host Colorado Power

Todd Jorgenson 0

‘Suspicious Individual’ Arrested

Sarah Hodges 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *