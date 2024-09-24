Tuesday, September 24, 2024

CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: Sammye Myers, Jolie Humphrey, Megha Tolia, Elizabeth Conroy, Bart Humphrey, Jason Garrett CREDIT: Courtesy Center for BrainHealth
BrainHealth Advisory Board introduces new Park Cities Talent

Colton Stroud

The Center for BrainHealth has announced the addition of 15 new board members who will help guide its initiatives throughout the coming year.

The board members come from a wide variety of industries and include six Park Cities residents: Elizabeth Conroy, Jason Garrett, Bart Humphrey, Jolie Humphrey, Sammye Myers, and Megha Tolia.

Former Vice Chair Lindsay Wilson will be taking the reins as board chair, while seasoned BrainHealth board member and Park Cities resident Craig Kennington will assume the role of vice chair. The Center for BrainHealth said both leaders will bring a solid background in supporting brain-healthy approaches to workplace culture and community building.

Marking its 25th year of operation, the Center for BrainHealth, a part of The University of Texas at Dallas, has made a multitude of discoveries and contributions in neuroscience.

