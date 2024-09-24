Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Left to Right: Tanner Krug, Gracelyn Nix, Jack Steed, Clara Tolleson, Johnny Willingham, Emerson Mayes, Teddy Fleiss, Avery Black, Zack Shapiro, Kate Davidson. LEFT TO RIGHT: Tanner Krug, Gracelyn Nix, Jack Steed, Clara Tolleson, Johnny Willingham, Emerson Mayes, Teddy Fleiss, Avery Black, Zack Shapiro, Kate Davidson. CREDIT: Tamytha Cameron Photography
Junior Symphony Ball comes to Gilley’s Dallas

Colton Stroud 0 Comments ,

The student-led Junior Symphony Ball (JSB), Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s longest running fundraiser, is coming to Gilley’s Dallas Feb. 1, 2025.

Now in its 67th year, the JSB unites high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors in a night of live music and fun. The event raises money to benefit the education and community engagement programs of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Last year the group raised $497,000, though JSB hopes to beat that number this year.

Currently, only “Steering Committee” tickets are available for purchase, which includes an invitation to an Oct. 6 JSB kickoff event, as well as a ticket to the event in February, among other benefits. 

Steering Committee tickets start at $395, with limited VIP tickets with additional benefits available for $495.

General admission tickets will go on sale January 2025 for $175.

To purchase tickets, or learn more about Steering Committee benefits, visit dallassymphonyleague.com

