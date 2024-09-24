Luncheon to feature NASA Director Vanessa Wyche

NASA leader Vanessa Wyche will be the Keynote speaker at the Frontiers of Flight luncheon “Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission,” on Oct. 1.

Wyche has been Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, TX, since 2021. Previously, Wyche was JSC’s Deputy Director. She has been with NASA for over 30 years.

Wyche will discuss her professional journey of pursuing space exploration, how her passion for STEM was nurtured early in her life by her parents and teachers, and how this has impacted her ability to become the person she is today.

“The Frontiers of Flight Museum is truly honored to have Vanessa Wyche as our phenomenal keynote speaker for our inaugural ‘Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission’ luncheon,” President and CEO of the Frontiers of Flight Museum Abigail Erickson-Torres said. “As we gather to celebrate the incredible contributions and achievements of women in the field of aerospace and aviation, she is truly a trailblazer whose experiences have inspired many and can spark innovation and change with more women choosing to pursue careers in STEM.”

In addition to Wyche’s address, the luncheon will feature a panel discussion with retired President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Leanne Caret; SpaceWERX pilot and U.S. Space Force Advisor, Dyan Medina Gibbens; founder of Reinvented Inc. and flight director at Firefly Aerospace, Caeley Looney; and CEO of the National Aeronautic Association, Amy Spowart.

The “Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission,” luncheon is presented by JSX, and will take place at the Frontiers of Flight Museum on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 11:30 a.m.

To learn more about the event or purchase tickets, click HERE