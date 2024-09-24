Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Vanessa Wyche. Courtesy Photo
Save the Dates

William Taylor

October

1 – Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission luncheon, presented by JSX, Frontiers of Flight Museum, flightmuseum.com. 

3 – LEAP Global Missions Gala: Journey of Hope, Dallas Country Club, leapmissions.org.

10 – DIFFA Dallas’ Burgers + Burgundy, hosted by MICHELIN™ Star chef John Tesar, The Village Dallas on the Glen Lawn, diffadallas.org.

12 – National Life Group Do Good Fest® benefit concert for Parkland Health’s Pediatric Behavioral Health Program, Levitt Pavilion Arlington, dogoodfest.com/Tana.

18 – Turtle Creek Association Gala, Virgin Hotels Dallas, turtlecreekassociation.org. 

20 – Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes, 3131 Turtle Creek Blvd., turtlecreekassociation.org. 

21 – Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon, Dallas Country Club, preservationparkcities.org. 

24 – BubblyQ hosted by Young Texans of the American Cancer Society, The Ritz-Carlton, e.givesmart.com/events/BGE.

30 – Clays for a Cause Sporting Clay Tournament benefitting The Chris Murzin Foundation, Dallas Gun Club, betterunite.com/claysforacause

November

1 – Texas Women’s Foundation’s 39th Annual Luncheon featuring journalist Ann Curry, Omni Dallas Hotel, txwfluncheon.org.

3 – The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s annual Women in Classical Music Symposium, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (plus Zoom events Nov. 4-5), dallassymphony.org.

7 – Founding Forward Valley Forge (Dallas Chapter) Awards Dinner, Communities Foundation of Texas, foundingforward.org.

9 – Night at the Museum, Perot Museum, perotmuseum.org/NATM.

13 – A Writer’s Garden benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Rosine Hall, wcdabg.org. 

21 – Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence benefiting the Dallas Historical Society, Fairmont Dallas, dallashistory.org.

23 – Girls on the Run 5K, Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie, gotrdfw.org.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

