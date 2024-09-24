Save the Dates
October
1 – Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission luncheon, presented by JSX, Frontiers of Flight Museum, flightmuseum.com.
3 – LEAP Global Missions Gala: Journey of Hope, Dallas Country Club, leapmissions.org.
10 – DIFFA Dallas’ Burgers + Burgundy, hosted by MICHELIN™ Star chef John Tesar, The Village Dallas on the Glen Lawn, diffadallas.org.
12 – National Life Group Do Good Fest® benefit concert for Parkland Health’s Pediatric Behavioral Health Program, Levitt Pavilion Arlington, dogoodfest.com/Tana.
18 – Turtle Creek Association Gala, Virgin Hotels Dallas, turtlecreekassociation.org.
20 – Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes, 3131 Turtle Creek Blvd., turtlecreekassociation.org.
21 – Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon, Dallas Country Club, preservationparkcities.org.
24 – BubblyQ hosted by Young Texans of the American Cancer Society, The Ritz-Carlton, e.givesmart.com/events/BGE.
30 – Clays for a Cause Sporting Clay Tournament benefitting The Chris Murzin Foundation, Dallas Gun Club, betterunite.com/claysforacause
November
1 – Texas Women’s Foundation’s 39th Annual Luncheon featuring journalist Ann Curry, Omni Dallas Hotel, txwfluncheon.org.
3 – The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s annual Women in Classical Music Symposium, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (plus Zoom events Nov. 4-5), dallassymphony.org.
7 – Founding Forward Valley Forge (Dallas Chapter) Awards Dinner, Communities Foundation of Texas, foundingforward.org.
9 – Night at the Museum, Perot Museum, perotmuseum.org/NATM.
13 – A Writer’s Garden benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Rosine Hall, wcdabg.org.
21 – Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence benefiting the Dallas Historical Society, Fairmont Dallas, dallashistory.org.
23 – Girls on the Run 5K, Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie, gotrdfw.org.