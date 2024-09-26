Householder Wants to Make the World A Better Place

St. Mark’s Senior excels in volleyball, seeks career in urban planning

John Householder is committed to improving life for those around him, whether he’s setting on the volleyball court or conceiving the large-scale projects of an urban planner.

The St. Mark’s School of Texas senior is in his third season as the starting setter for the Lions. He’s earned all-SPC recognition for the past two years — alongside his friend and middle hitter Jacob Lobdell — and in 2022 became the first player in program history to garner team MVP honors as a sophomore.

“It’s not just that he’s a great setter, but he’s a great teammate,” said St. Mark’s volleyball coach Darren Teicher. “He’s so even-keeled. It makes everybody play better and keeps the energy right on the court.”

Householder said that as the primary passer and floor leader, that demeanor fits his personality. Plus, at 5 feet, 9 inches, his position options are limited in a sport dominated by taller pin hitters.

“Even if I was 10 inches taller, I would still be a setter. I get to touch the ball every single play,” Householder said. “I try to approach the game as calmly and objectively as possible.”

Take his serving routine, for example. Every time it’s his turn, he takes exactly six steps back behind the service line as a mental reset.

That analytical approach extends to his off-court interest in urban planning, for which he’s undertaken a new project annually for the past three years — none of them for school credit.

As a sophomore, Householder began researching the availability and variability of clean water, talked to city officials about the issue, and constructed a website around his findings.

The following year, he took an online class with a Columbia University professor that led to an initiative to redesign a green space near Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas.

Most recently, Householder began an in-depth study of ways to convert household trash into energy to enhance recycling and conservation efforts.

“I’ve never done it for any kind of recognition. It’s just about personal interest,” he said. “It’s not necessarily how we design our cities and organize them, but how can we make a city better?”

For now, Householder is focused on helping the Lions capture an SPC title during his senior season, after they finished as the runner-up last year.

Whatever happens, he’s grateful for his mother’s advice during middle school, when the young lacrosse player was searching for a fall sport: “I’m so glad she told me no football.”