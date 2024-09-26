Thursday, September 26, 2024

Courtesy: NorthPark Center
No Kicking the Can for These Hunger Busters

Claudia Carson-Habeeb

The theme of this year’s popular CANstruction exhibit, Saddle Up & Lasso Hunger, comes with a lot of local flair. The structures, made of canned food, were built by teams of architects, engineers, contractors, and designers, and display a variety of themes, including a seahorse and the Texas flag. All the food will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank and used in the fight against hunger.

Vote for your favorite structure for a donation of $1 at ntfb.org/canstruction. Each vote will provide at least three meals for people in need. The displays are scattered throughout NorthPark Center through Oct. 6.

