Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 23-29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PILFERING PERFUMISTA

A thief wearing a shirt with the word “Essentials” on it decided he needed a fragrance from Carolina Herrera in Highland Park Village at about 4:18 p.m. on Sept. 27, but apparently didn’t think he needed to pay for it.

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Tuesday

A tire slasher punctured the back tires of a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan before 9:50 a.m. on Hillcrest Avenue.

25 Wednesday

Reported at 1:15 p.m.: A scoundrel stole a Tecovas wallet, a Canon camera and lens, and a camera bag on Aug. 12 from a 2022 Cadillac at Hillstone restaurant in The Plaza at Preston Center.

26 Thursday

Reported at 11:18 p.m.: A woman was arrested for criminal trespass and evading arrest after a major crash on Preston Road involving her 2015 Nissan and a 2013 Mitsubishi.

27 Friday

A sneaky thief broke into a locked 2020 Lexus NX on Fondren Drive at about 5:11 p.m. and stole a gym bag, Beats headphones, and gym clothes.

A crook stole a wallet, cash, debit cards, insurance cards, a social security card, and a driver’s license from a locked 2017 Mercedes-Benz at about 6:09 p.m. on Fondren Drive.

An offender with an unfortunate habit vanished with a geek bar pulse disposable vape from a Shell Gas Station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at about 8:32 p.m.

Reported at 9:23 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance involving an offender who had used alcohol on McFarlin Boulevard.

A sneaky thief took off with a yard sign at about 9:36 p.m. on Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Officers made a traffic stop and cited a youngster for underage drinking at about 10:40 p.m. on Haynie Avenue.

28 Saturday

A mischief-maker caused damage of between $750 and $2,500 on Amherst Street at about 6:30 a.m.

One or more pedaling pilferers stole a blue Trek 1.2 Alpha bicycle and a teal Huffy bicycle from Emerson Avenue at about 2:22 p.m.

An opportunistic thief swiped a wallet from an unlocked vehicle in Snider Plaza between 2:28 and 2:31 p.m.

29 Sunday

A gluttonous thief stole a black mesh Supreme bag from a 2016 Dodge Challenger at Cafe Brazil in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway at about 12:27 p.m.

The Honda EU2200i Generator is advertised as light and portable, so it must have been easy for a thief to enter an unlocked 2006 Casita travel trailer on San Carlos Drive at about 1:39 p.m. and carry one off.

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing his 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 at about 8:15 p.m. on McFarlin Boulevard.

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Monday

Reported at 5:40 p.m. at an undisclosed location: A woman’s son used her credit cards without her permission, and may have used her information to open new card accounts.

Reported at 11:08 p.m.: A scammer apparently paid a woman in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue $1,500 to use her likeness to paint a portrait, then demanded the money back. The con-artist’s methods escalated to death threats, including pictures of dead people and individuals holding firearms.

24 Tuesday

Officers arrested a man on warrants, for a parole violation, and for possession of a controlled substance at about 4:57 a.m. in the 4600 block of Westside Drive.

26 Thursday

Police arrested a man for a traffic violation, an expired registration, an invalid license, possession of a controlled substance, and on multiple warrants at about 3:25 a.m. in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

27 Friday

Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at about 1:43 a.m. in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

28 Saturday

Officers made a warrant arrest of a man at the intersection of Lemmon Avenue and Westside Drive at about 11:20 a.m.

29 Sunday

A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated at about 3:03 a.m. in the 5100 block of Byron Avenue.