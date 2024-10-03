HP Band, Drumline Bring Home Top Awards

The Highlander Band and Highland Park Drumline have kicked off their seasons with wins at recent competitions.

The Drumline, led by percussion director Quiyan Murphy, was awarded Outstanding Drumline in its division at the fifth annual North Texas Drumline Contest in Forney on Sept. 21. The Drumline also won the Outstanding Tenor and Outstanding Front Ensemble captions in its division.

The Highlander Band, led by directors Daren Jordan, Lisa Stiles, Quiyan Murphy, and Danny Martinez, took home awards in Class 5A for Outstanding Music, Outstanding Drumline, Outstanding Visuals, and Outstanding in Class at the Mesquite Marching Festival on Sept. 28

The Highlander Band placed third in Outstanding Band of the Day out of 31 bands. The Highlander Band was beaten only by two much larger bands in the 6A Class.

The band’s show this year is called POP-sitively Garish. Musical selections include Take On Me by A-ha, Noisy Wheels of Joy by Eric Whitacre, Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, and Enigma Variations by Edward Elgar.