Communites in Schools Golf Tournament Raises $350,000 for Students

Communities In Schools of the Dallas Region (CIS) recently raised $350,000 to benefit North Texas students through its 13th Annual Golf Tournament and silent auction at Hackberry Creek Country Club in Irving.

Over 100 golfers participated in the Sept. 23 event, whose presenting and title sponsors were the Dallas Mavericks, AT&T, and Ryan LLC. Donations will benefit CIS programs across 12 school districts in North Texas.

CIS programs provide students the resources and services they need to stay in school and succeed. Last year, the nonprofit delivered over 157,000 services to 10,000 students, offering critical interventions in academics, behavior, social services and mental health.

“Each service we provide helps to remove barriers to success for our students, ensuring they have the support they need to stay in school,” President and CEO of CIS Dallas Adam Powell said. “The success of this year’s tournament is a testament to the community’s unwavering support, and we are grateful for the incredible turnout and record-breaking goals met.”

To learn more about CIS, visit cisdallas.org.