Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 7-13

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT HOW WE ROLL

Sushi Kyoto in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue got a raw deal at about 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 13 when fraudsters paid for food with a counterfeit $100 bill.

UNIVERSITY PARK

9 Wednesday

A man was arrested for either failing to have or having a defective light on the front of a bicycle or e-bike at night at about 3:47 a.m. on Villanova Drive.

10 Thursday

Officers arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and on a warrant after receiving reports of a male unconscious on the ground at about 6:12 p.m. on Rankin Avenue.

Reported at 6:34 p.m.: Officers responded to suspicious individuals in a residential alleyway on Turtle Creek Boulevard.

12 Saturday

Officers made a traffic stop and arrested the driver for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance after a white, powdery substance in her possession showed a presumptive positive test for cocaine at about 1:45 a.m. on Stanford Avenue.

Officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at about 9:53 p.m. on Northwest Parkway.

Police responded to a family disturbance and made an arrest for assault against an elderly or disabled individual at about 10:56 p.m. in a home on Lovers Lane.

13 Sunday

PHOTO: Unsplash

Reported at 11:51 a.m.: A joyrider stole a 2023 Toyota 4Runner on Glenwick Lane.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Tuesday

A porch pirate stole Amazon packages with contents worth $85.00 and a Crate & Barrel package containing a wedding gift of unknown value from a home in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue at about 2:21 p.m.

9 Wednesday

Officers arrested a man on a warrant at about 12:22 p.m. near the intersection of Highland Drive and Miramar Avenue.

A reckless roadster hit the side mirror of a 2007 Ford Econoline van parked in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue at about 2:50 p.m.

A luggage looter shattered a window of a Ford F-150 parked at The Shops of Highland Park before 7:21 p.m. and stole an American Tourister carry-on case containing more than $4,000 worth of clothing, jewelry, and personal items.

11 Friday

Officers arrested a woman for public intoxication in Highland Park Village at about 3:50 p.m.

Police arrested a man for mail theft and public intoxication at about 11:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

12 Saturday

Reported at 4:50 p.m.: A Highland Park Village business paid a company $77,000 for a motorized roofing structure almost two years ago, but the company has never done any work and is not possible to contact.

13 Sunday

PHOTO: Pixabay

Officers arrested a man on a felony warrant at about 12 a.m. in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Reported missing at 1:25 p.m.: The glass in the side mirror of a Mazda CX-5 parked in the 4300 block of Edmonson Avenue. An officer found it shattered in the road about 15 feet away.