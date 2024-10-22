Early Voting Kicks Off in Texas

This election year ballot issues could draw more voters to the polls, potentially impacting the numbers for candidates running for top offices. Dallas county reported 1,469,656 registered voters as of Oct. 22.

The Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas determined key issues to include the economy, border security, and women’s rights. Texas voters will also be selecting a U.S. senator, 38 U.S. House members, 150 state House members, and a railroad commissioner.

While judicial races are “down ballot,” which means they are typically at the end of a long list of items needing voter’s attention, the Texas Civil Justice League is urging voters to become educated on judicial appellate seats on the ballot, reminding voters that judges have a direct impact on residents. The non-profit Texas Judges provides Texas Judicial Candidate comparisons.

The Texas statewide voter registration database allows residents to check their voter registration status and the City of Dallas offers sample ballots and voting locations. The State also provides a poll watchers guide and a voting handbook on their site.

Early voting in Texas runs Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.