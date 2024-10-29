Lang Lang Headlines DSO Gala

World-renowned pianist Lang Lang made a special appearance recently at one of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s largest annual fundraisers, its 2024 Symphony Gala.

The more than 420 guests who attended the sold-out event on Sept. 28 experienced a night of music, dining, and fun.

Proceeds from the gala supported the DSO’s education and outreach programs, including the Young Strings and The Kim Noltemy Young Musicians. DSO’s programs reach over 243,000 North Texas residents annually, including more than 30,000 children.

Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception followed by dinner, sponsored by Charles Schwab. They were then treated to a performance featuring Lang with the DSO, conducted by Louise W. & Edmund J. Kahn Music Director Fabio Luisi. The concert, sponsored by Capital One, marked Lang’s first appearance with the orchestra since the 2016 DSO Gala.

“The Dallas Symphony has long been at the heart of Dallas’s cultural identity, shaping our city’s growth into the vibrant international destination it is today,” Dallas Symphony Association Chair of the Board of Governors Cece Smith said. “Tonight, we express our deep gratitude to every one of you. Your generous support enables us to continue our artistic, community, and educational initiatives. We all know the transformative power of music, and with your help, we’re making a lasting impact on lives across Dallas.”

Laura Harris-Means and Patrick Means were the gala chairs for the event, with Cassandra and Avery Johnson as honorary chairs.

Sponsors, DSO stalwarts, and notables included Venise and Larry Stuart, Marena and Roger Gault, Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld, Rachel and John Koryl, Chuck Steelman, Nancy A. Nasher, David J. Haemisegger, Grace Cook, Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins, and District 14 Councilmembers Paul Ridley and Jamie Resendez.

“Art and music are an integral part of a well-rounded education, and the educational programming that tonight’s event supports enhances our community and opens doors to our city’s youth that might not otherwise exist,” Gala Chairs Laura Harris-Means and Patrick Means said. “The DSO is one of our city’s greatest treasures, and we are excited to celebrate it with you tonight.”

A second performance by Lang and the DSO closed out the evening. Lang then performed two encores on piano, Charlotte Sohy’s “Romance,” followed by his own arrangement of Elton John’s, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

Guests who continued to stay could participate in an afterparty sponsored by Charles Schwab Bank, featuring snacks, desserts, and dancing, to the tunes of Dallas-based DJ duo, Endolena.