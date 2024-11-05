Animals Bring Firsthand Learning to Elementary Students

Anyone who’s tried keeping the attention of a group of second-graders understands the challenge. But leave it to high school senior, Jack Reynolds, to get the job done.

“Egg and Frog” book in hand, the Jesuit Dallas senior described how young frogs breathe through gills, keeping one group of students engaged while another met with some real-life animals.

Before Reynolds can get to the next chapter about how frogs hibernate, Preston Hollow Elementary student Lawrence needed to know, “Are there any really, really, really huge frogs around?” — his classmate Jackson adding, “You know, I like turtles much more than frogs.”

PHOTO: Claudia Carson-Habeeb

United to Learn’s Learning Launch initiative brought a petting zoo to the campus of Preston Hollow Elementary on Oct. 30., with students engaging in an experiential learning initiative by interacting with chickens, bunnies, sheep, and a donkey.

PHOTO: Claudia Carson-Habeeb

“Are all the animals nice?” asked second-grader Iris Williams before heading into the corral of animals.

“When we are respectful of the animals, they are respectful of us. Remember, it goes both ways,” responded Reynolds, who then explained how to be gentle with the animals and how to avoid pinning them into an area or walking behind any hooved ones.

The United to Learn initiative, presented by Atmos Energy, equips teachers with requested supplies and engaging experiences that spark students’ enthusiasm for learning. For the 2024-2025 school year, resources from Learning Launch are available to 103 Dallas ISD elementary schools in the United to Learn network.

Since its inception in 2017, Learning Launch has raised over $1.1 million to provide essential resources aligned with campus goals in Dallas ISD. Educators often spend their own money on classroom supplies to enhance learning environments. Learning Launch aims to alleviate this financial burden on teachers and principals.

This year, the funds raised have supported the acquisition of essential supplies such as STEM stations, classroom reading areas, phonics kits, and math manipulatives. Schools have selected unique “Lift-Offs” like the petting zoo to enhance their back-to-school experiences. Other participating elementary schools have opted for DJ experiences, family learning nights, outdoor learning gardens, and staff appreciation meals.