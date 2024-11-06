Spirit of Generations Award to Honor Elaine Agather

The Senior Source recently announced that business and civic leader Elaine Agather will be the honoree at the Spirit of Generations Awards Luncheon on Feb. 27 at the Hilton Anatole.

The Spirit of Generations Award was created to honor leaders who have contributed significantly to all generations of the greater Dallas community. Since 1994, the luncheon has raised more than $22 million to support The Senior Source’s work.

“This event has a long legacy of honoring iconic Dallas women including Ebby Halliday Acers, Caroline Rose Hunt, Ruth Altshuler, and Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison,” The Senior Source President and CEO Stacey Malcolmson said. “Elaine Agather is certainly a leader who fits with these icons’ can-do spirit, and we are honored to have her as our newest honoree.”

Agather serves as chairwoman of the Dallas Region for JPMorganChase, Central Region Head of J.P. Morgan Private Bank, and chairman of the Board of Directors for Performing Arts Fort Worth.

Additionally, Agather is currently secretary of the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show Board of Directors, a member of the Board of Trustees for the Dallas Citizens Council, and a member of the University of Texas McCombs School of Business Advisory Council.

Gather was a driving force for the creation of the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth and currently serves on its board. She was also the first woman to serve as an officer of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, and has only missed riding in the rodeo’s grand entry once in 33 years.

“The Senior Source is integral to our Dallas community, and not just to seniors, but to each and every one of us,” Agather said. “I am deeply honored to accept the Spirit of Generations award from The Senior Source, which does so much to empower and uplift our seniors.”

Since 1961, The Senior Source has provided care to more than 25,000 seniors and their families through financial guidance, advice on long-term care facilities, caregiver support, and ways to connect through volunteerism.

Dee Velvin will chair the luncheon, and Katherine Wyker will be the individual underwriting chair.

Tickets start at $275, and sponsorship opportunities range from $500 to $100,000. To learn more, visit theseniorsource.org/spirit or email spirit@theseniorsource.org.

