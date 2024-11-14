Crystal Charity Ball Honors Underwriters

The Crystal Charity Ball committee honored the 2024 Underwriters with a cocktail buffet at the home of Tracy and Ben Lange on Oct. 12.

A catered spread adorned the dining room table while guests mingled throughout the expansive interior and exterior spaces of the home.

The dazzling designs of the Nickey Oates built gem had guests connecting their impressions of the spaces to those featured at the 2024 Dallas Kips Bay Show House.

A gelato cart stationed in the front entrance of the residence welcomed and bid adieu while serving Stracciatella and Pistachio delights in inverted sugar cones.

The event was sponsored by longtime supporter Diamonds Direct who showcased their jewelry at the event.