Cedar Creek Lake A Top Choice for Second Home Buyers

Freshly sun-kissed faces at a Preston Hollow dinner party sparked conversation about jaunts to Newport Beach and 30A, with guests revealing that, aside from the top-notch restaurant and shopping scene, one of the best things about Dallas is its central location offering “convenient access to vacation destinations with the ability to fly to the east or west coast in three hours.”

But, Dean Lontos, who owns a second home on Cedar Creek Lake, posed the rhetorical, “Why board a flight when you can drive an hour outside of Dallas and find everything you need for a fun weekend?” to the dinner guests.

The concept evidently hasn’t been lost on his neighbors, with Cedar Creek Lake rapidly becoming the go-to destination for the Dallas crowd ready to put down supplemental roots. Luxury lake living combined with boating, fishing, and family fun has made private ownership in the area a coveted commodity.

A large outdoor space invites fireside chats and s’more-making; a relaxing porch swing lulls houseguests.

“Over the years, property values have steadily increased, with growth driven by rising demand from Dallas residents seeking the perfect weekend escape,” said Dallas’s Allie Beth Allman & Associate’s Holly Davis, who specializes in the area. “Recently, we’ve seen a bit of a plateau in prices, which is … great news for buyers — it creates an ideal window to invest in lakefront property before the next wave of growth.”

One of Davis’s listings, an expansive, nearly 9,000-square-foot lakefront retreat located at 4510 Long Cove Drive in Malakoff, comes with premium amenities and little need to fret the crew of teens heading in for the weekend, as the house boasts ample water closets — six full and one half to be exact.

After a day of wakeboarding and jet skiing, the fun continues with a cook-out at sunset, and corn hole games and fireside s’mores rounding out the night. And for that gaggle of teens heading down the lane for late-night socializing, a six-seater golf cart sits ready.

“Everyone has their own vision of the perfect lake retreat. For some, a grill, simple dock and boat are all that’s needed to enjoy quality time entertaining friends and family. Others seek a more elevated experience, preferring access to amenities like golf, tennis, pickleball, hiking and biking trails, and maybe even the option for a catered dinner after a day of activities,” said Davis, adding that Cedar Creek Lake’s proximity to Dallas and ability to satisfy a range of preferences, “from large lots with infinity pools, bunk rooms, and sleeping space for 30 guests, to cozy lakefront cottages with perfect patios,” makes it an ideal spot for a second home.

“It’s a perfect getaway for our family,” said Lontos. “Sometimes we bring a carload of guests; other times, it’s just our family coming to decompress from our busy schedules.”

And, if a buyer is inclined to develop an exclusive enclave of homes, or just wants to build a private personal retreat on the lake, Davis revealed there are 10-acres available for purchase — the property nestled a stone’s throw away from the water’s edge with a meandering creek running through it.