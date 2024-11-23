Charges Filed in Nov. 22 Fatal Crash

A man involved in a multi-vehicle, fatality accident at the intersection of Preston Road and Lovers Lane on Nov. 22 faces two charges of collision involving injury or death, according to University Park officials.

According to reports, a Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Lovers Lane at a high speed when it ran a red light at about 6:36 p.m. on Friday, colliding with another vehicle heading north on Preston Road.

The collision pushed that vehicle into three other vehicles that were stopped at the red light westbound on Lovers Lane.

According to witnesses, 32-year-old Alexis Ruiz from Irving attempted to flee the scene, but a witness was able to temporarily detain him. Ruiz allegedly broke free, and was arrested by University Park police about a block away.

44-year-old Ana Gonzalez was found deceased on the scene. A juvenile male was taken to Presbyterian in critical condition. He remained in the hospital in stable condition at about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to University Park officials.

The first charge against Ruiz is a second-degree felony and has a bond set at $50,000. The second charge is a third-degree felony and carries a $30,000 bond, officials said.

They said that the accident investigation is ongoing.