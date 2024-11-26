Crystal Charity Ball to Take Dallasites on ‘New York Holiday’

This year’s New York Holiday-themed Crystal Charity Ball will recreate the enchantment of New York City in wintertime to thank those who have helped bring some magic to children in need.

“New York is one of my favorite destinations during the holidays,” said 2024 Ball Chairman Cheryl Joyner. “I just absolutely love walking down Fifth Avenue and seeing all the beautiful stores decorated, and Rockefeller Center with the beautiful tree, and strolling through Central Park and seeing ice skaters.”

Guests at the 72nd Crystal Charity Ball will meander through Central Park as they enter the Hilton Anatole on Dec. 7. Twinkling lights, beautiful trees, iconic businesses, and landmarks will together recreate New York City at the height of the holiday season.

“I hope they’re excited about the décor. I hope they’re excited about the music,” Joyner said. “I think everybody’s just in the mood to have a great party.”

The Ball will celebrate about 1,600 attendees for their support of Dallas children’s charities. Organizers are close to reaching their goal of raising $7,093,665 for seven beneficiaries selected through a careful vetting process.

This year, funds will benefit the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, HHM Health, Methodist Health System Foundation, Parkland Health Foundation, The Center for Integrative Counseling and Psychology, Traffick911, and Vogel.

Excess funds will be committed to the Crystal Charity Ball’s 70th Anniversary Project, Action Before Crisis. The collaboration between Children’s Health and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute facilitates the early identification and treatment of mental health issues in children.

“I am just so proud of the beneficiaries we have this year,” Joyner said. “I think we’re touching so many segments of our community, and it’s just been an absolute pleasure to be able to fundraise for these seven worthy organizations.”

One hundred volunteers came together to make Crystal Charity a success. Their year began the Monday after last year’s Masterpieces in the Making-themed gala. They initially focused on beneficiary selection before turning their attention to fundraising in March.

Crystal Charity has distributed more than $191 million in funds since 1952. Its sole purpose is to aid and support Dallas County charities primarily concerned with the care, development, or welfare of children.

Over the years, more than 160 children’s charities have benefitted from members’ efforts. 56,044 children will be aided through 2024 funding alone.

Joyner has been a member of Crystal Charity since 2015. She has served as Ball treasurer and in multiple chair roles over the years, including underwriting, silent auction, casino gifts and prizes, and Ball and fashion show contribution tickets.

“I just love serving children,” Joyner said. “I think the best thing we can do as a community is to help all children, especially those who are at most need. I just love having the opportunity to do so in my small way.”

Beneficiaries

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The Commitment: $708,750

The museum’s vision is to educate and inspire the community, and especially children, to commit to act against injustice and promote human dignity. Crystal Charity Ball will provide three years of funding for the Museum Experience Fund, ensuring that thousands of Title I and economically disadvantaged students in Dallas County can visit the museum free of charge. The grant includes transportation, teacher curriculum support, and written student materials.

HHM Health

The Commitment: $1,099,045

HHM Health is a faith-based and patient-focused community health center. It provides quality healthcare for uninsured and underinsured families. Crystal Charity Ball funds will purchase, outfit, and staff a mobile pediatric clinic designed to provide high-quality and holistic healthcare to newborns, infants, children and teens. The mobile clinic will deliver care to patients at locations across South Dallas.

Methodist Health System Foundation

The Commitment: $1,148,907

Methodist Dallas Medical Center is a nonprofit, faith-based hospital that delivers compassionate, quality healthcare to approximately 75,000 patients in southern Dallas annually. Crystal Charity Ball will fund the construction of an Obstetrics Emergency Department which will be housed within Methodist Dallas’ Labor and Delivery Unit. By enabling quick and efficient emergency care to pregnant women, the department is projected to reduce the incidence of preterm deliveries by 22 percent.

Parkland Health Foundation

The Commitment: $1,000,000

Parkland is Dallas County’s only public health system and focuses primarily on providing care to the underserved and uninsured. Crystal Charity Ball funds will be used to establish a pediatric health clinic at Parkland’s Richland Health Center. The health center is being built in a medical desert in Northeast Dallas County on the Dallas College-Richland campus.

The Center for Integrative Counseling and Psychology

The Commitment: $1,029,051

The Center’s therapists and psychologists have provided expert counseling, psychological and educational evaluations, and training for North Texas youth and adults since 1968. Crystal Charity Ball funds will be used to expand mental health education and counseling services in West Dallas and extend those services into South Dallas. Funds will also support renovation of a new play therapy room for services and training at The Center’s central office.

Traffick911

The Commitment: $607,912

Traffick911 is the only agency in Dallas County that provides round-the-clock crisis response for child sex trafficking victims. Crystal Charity Ball funds will enable a three-year expansion of the flagship Voice & Choice Survivor Empowerment Program. The program pairs child sex trafficking victims with highly-trained advocates who create trust-based relationships with the children and provide services including outings, support groups, and backpacks stocked with essentials and a teddy bear.

Vogel

The Commitment: $1,500,000

Vogel provides high-quality early childhood education, development and mental health services, and other forms of support to help stabilize homeless families and move them toward housing and employment. Crystal Charity Ball funds will be used over two years to underwrite the salaries of teachers and administrators at the new Vogel childcare center in The Shops at RedBird in southern Dallas.