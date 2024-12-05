Hispanic 100 Latina Giving Circle Awards Grants

The Hispanic 100 (H100) Latina Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation awarded $114,000 in grants to 29 North Texas area nonprofits serving the needs of Latina women and girls in low and moderate income communities. Since its inception, H100 has given $786,000 across 165 grants.

The H100 Latina Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation was established in 2019 by the Hispanic 100 Network to further engage Latinas in philanthropy, and to expand resources for local organizations whose mission is to empower, educate and support Latinas across North Texas.”

Jennifer Treviño and Maria Espinoza, H100 Latina Giving Circle Co-Chairs, said, “We are honored to be able to support so many worthy organizations who are serving Latina women and girls across North Texas to live healthier and more successful lives.”

Yareli Esteban, H100 Latina Giving Circle Grants Chair, added, “As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the evaluation process, this year we introduced a segmentation model that enabled a more equitable assessment of organizations across all sizes, regardless of revenue. This resulted in 11 first-time recipients, including organizations with revenues under $2 million.”

Karen Hughes White, Texas Women’s Foundation President and CEO, added her thanks. “We admire the H100 Latina Giving Circle for its unwavering support of the Latina community and applaud the tremendous fundraising effort behind these grants that help Latinas survive and thrive. It is an honor to partner with the H100 Latina Giving Circle as we work together to build #StrongWomenBetterWorld.”