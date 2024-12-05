Latest Round of HP Seniors to Compete in College Sports

From the golf course to the volleyball court to the water, Scots choose diverse future paths

Many of us pivoted to new interests or activities during the pandemic, often for the strangest of reasons. Grace Heiss, then in middle school, switched from tennis to golf because it was easier to practice by herself.

Four years later, Heiss signed to play college golf at defending Big 10 champion Indiana. She was recognized on Nov. 13 along with 17 other Highland Park seniors during a National Signing Day ceremony.

Heiss credits her rapid progress in part to one of her instructors, Randy Smith, who also happens to be Scottie Scheffler’s longtime coach.

“He helped me a lot,” said Heiss, whose familiarity with golf extends to her grandparents living on a course in Florida. “I picked it up fairly quickly. It was a lot of dedication and a lot of time.”

Fellow HP golfer Charles Nelson grew up a big fan of the University of North Carolina, where both of his parents are alums. But he signed with rival Duke.

“When the Duke idea came around, it was a chance to make my own path,” said Nelson, who was born in Charlotte. “Getting back so close to my family, it’s where I grew up and what I know best.”

In May, Nelson rallied in the final round to win the Mayakoba Invitational in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, by one shot over Scots teammate Brooks Simmons, who signed with Texas. Both will try to return HP to the 5A state tournament next spring.

Four lacrosse signees included defender Ben Boyer, who is heading to perennial power Virginia, which most recently won national titles in 2019 and 2021.

“These coaches have helped me a lot,” Boyer said of HP head coach Mike Pressler and his staff. “I’ve always wanted to play at the highest level, and Virginia is that.”

Duncan Zielke will play college lacrosse at Quinnipiac, while dual-sport athletes Parker Addison and Benton Owens will team up next year at Jacksonville.

Standout swimmer Angelina Huang, a state medalist in the backstroke in 2023, signed with Rice. Kylie Williams became HP’s first female water polo signee with Indiana.

Four volleyball players were among the honorees, too, including Alex Richter (Georgia), Bella Ocampo (Loyola Marymount), Caroline Cannon (Wofford), and Emma Wang (Johns Hopkins).

Soccer standouts Catherine Dalton (Whitman College) and Reagan Johansen (Translyvania) finalized their college choices, as did Dallas United Crew rower Olivia Knight (Clemson) and coxswain Brooklyn De La Torre (Tennessee).

Meanwhile, angler Dylan Sorrells became the first college athlete from the HP Bass Team with his commitment to the University of Montevallo in Alabama.