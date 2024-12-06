HPISD Affected by Ransomware

Highland Park ISD’s weeklong network outage involves ransomware, superintendent Mike Rockwood wrote in Friday afternoon emails to district families and staff.

“When we learned of this, we immediately took steps to secure our network and reported the incident to the FBI,” he wrote. “Third-parties that have helped other school districts address similar issues were engaged to conduct an investigation, which is ongoing.”

The district is working to complete the analysis, determine the ransomware’s impact and the information involved, and restore the system as securely and quickly as possible, he said in an email.

Ransomware attackers lock users out of computer systems and data until the victim pays to regain access. The cybercrime is becoming more common and more serious, according to a Nov. 26 New York Times article about an attack against a supply chain manager that disrupted the business of companies including Starbucks.

Rockwood reminded families that the issue has not affected security systems, cameras, or doors. He applauded teachers, students, and staff for continuing to prioritize learning despite the challenges created by the lack of technology.

“The Internet is a tool that can support learning, but it is not a requirement for learning. I have full confidence in our amazing educators to ensure high quality learning continues,” he wrote.

Rockwood thanked families for their patience as the district consulted with experts to craft an initial response to the attack. He said that the district was working around the clock to resolve the issue, was hopeful of restoring services as soon as possible, and was working to strengthen existing network protections to prevent a similar incident in the future.

Rockwood said the district would provide additional updates as soon as possible.