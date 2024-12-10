Crystal Charity Ball Transports Guests for NYC Holiday

Carson-Habeeb

As frosty temps blew in just in time to help create a New York state of mind, the Hilton Anatole was transformed into a magical winter wonderland Dec. 7 to honor those who helped raise funds for local charities.

Stylish doormen clad in top hats beckoned guests inside, whereupon the trees of Central Park glistened, the shop windows of Fifth Avenue’s Bergdorf Goodman sparkled, and the allure of a Madison Square Garden Mavs game flickered.

Dazzling holiday fashion could be seen in every nook of the grand halls, and interactive fun included casino tables, portraits by James French, a NorthPark Center fashion cam, and silent auction items galore.

A dance extravaganza by the Kilgore Rangerettes greeted patrons in the Chantilly Ballroom, and an orchestra played for guests throughout dinner service. Candlelit votives hung from ornate floral centerpieces, and Tiffany blue dessert boxes completed the three-course dinner.

Guests mingled with friends in the Central Park Cocktail Reception, redeemed casino winnings for holiday gifts at the NYC Holiday Boutique, bid on silent auction items, and danced the night away to a live band.

This year, funds benefitted the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, HHM Health, Methodist Health System Foundation, Parkland Health Foundation, The Center for Integrative Counseling and Psychology, Traffick911, and Vogel. Excess funds will be committed to the Crystal Charity Ball’s 70th Anniversary Project, Action Before Crisis. The collaboration between Children’s Health and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute facilitates the early identification and treatment of mental health issues in children.