And the Recommended 2025-2026 Academic Calendar Is …

Highland Park ISD’s Board of Trustees will consider approving a 2025-2026 Academic Calendar with a first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 13, and last day on Friday, May 22, at its Dec. 17 meeting.

The calendar is being recommended by the District Leadership Council and Calendar Committee based on the results a November survey of parents, faculty, and staff.

There were 1,309 non-duplicative responses to the survey. Just over half of the respondents ranked the recommended calendar, called “Calendar A,” as their first choice.

Calendar highlights include:

An 84-day first semester and 88-day second semester

A full week of Thanksgiving break

Two weeks of winter break

A full week of spring break

The November survey asked parents, faculty, and staff to rank three possible calendars as their first, second, and third choices. Respondents could explain why they ranked their selected calendar as their first choice at the survey’s conclusion.

Respondents commented that they preferred school to start on a Wednesday and to end before Memorial Day. They also liked that “Calendar A” had about as many days in the fall semester as in the spring semester, deputy superintendent Shorr Heathcote told the Board of Trustees during a Dec. 10 work session.

Also during the work session, the board:

Received an update on the projects funded by Bond 2024, which was approved by almost 70% of voters last month. The district will give all staff employed between Nov. 5 and Nov. 29 a $1,400 stipend on Dec. 20. Thanks to the bond’s passage, staff will also receive a minimum 2% raise in the 2025-26 school year, and staff salaries are projected to increase by 4 to 5% once all projects have been fully implemented, assistant superintendent for business services Scott Drillette told the board.

Heard updates on the district’s extracurricular activities and Honor Code.