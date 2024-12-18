Bears Blank Hockaday in Early Showdown

By Sam Weiger / Contributor

Ursuline’s physical dominance and persistent offensive pressure wore down a stingy Hockaday defense, leading to a decisive 3-0 win in a showdown of private-school powers on Tuesday at Grover Field.

Last year, the Daisies were the lone team to defeat Ursuline, which finished the season with a 25-1 record and a TAPPS Division I state title. The Bears arrived for this rematch well-prepared.

“This was a great game for us, but this wasn’t a revenge game of that magnitude,” said Ursuline head coach Darrin Hedges. “It’s always just a great game plan against them and we highlight this game because we know it’s going to be a good one every single year.”

Ursuline (4-1) came out firing, immediately seizing control of the game and launching wave after wave of attacks, spearheaded by Audrey Bryant. Laila Nieto rewarded the team’s aggressive play, scoring her first goal of the season, a header off of a corner kick in the middle of the first half.

Ursuline completely controlled the first half, allowing the Daisies (5-3-1) only one shot. But Hockaday’s defense stood strong, thwarting a dangerous breakaway by Bryant late in the half. The Bears carried a 1-0 lead into halftime.

“We did very good at possessing the ball,” Hedges said. “But we struggled to break down their defensive posture, the 4-5-1. We kept probing and probing, just had difficulties getting the finish in the attacking third.”

The Bears carried their momentum into the second half, continuing to feed Bryant and create scoring opportunities. The game shifted when freshman Amira Kamara entered, adding another dynamic attacker to the mix. Kamara’s precise corner kicks and free kicks intensified the pressure on Hockaday’s defense.

With under five minutes to play, Ursuline doubled its lead. Amelia Mininger chipped the ball into the net off a perfectly placed Kamara free kick.

Kamara burst through the defense, scoring immediately on a breakaway after the second goal, but the offside flag denied the celebration. A minute later, Bryant was unleashed on a breakaway of her own. She finished the chance and sealed the victory for Ursuline.

The Daisies are still adjusting to life without Jaden Thomas, last year’s Gatorade Texas Player of the Year, who scored more than 60 goals in her Hockaday career and is now a freshman at Stanford.

“We’re young, and we have a lot to learn,” said Hockaday head coach Rodney Skaife. “The fact that I start five freshmen, they have to learn how to play in competitive games.”

Ursuline will resume its season against the usual mix of UIL opponents in January, beginning with Prosper on Jan. 2.