Fans Say It’s Been a Great Season, We’re Proud of Our Team

Scots fans said they were disappointed by Saturday’s 32-20 loss to Smithson Valley in the state title game, but not in their team or its remarkable season.

“The whole community is proud of this team,” said John Willbanks, the grandfather of a member of the Highland Belles. “They’ve done really well. It’s been fun to watch them.”

The Highland Belles, Highlander Band, and cheerleaders stood for the football team as they left the field, and the band performed the Highland Park High School Alma Mater.

Senior clarinetist Mackie Beitsch said it was amazing to be able to perform at the Class 5A Division I state championship. She’s seen both wins and losses during her four years with the band.

“It’s definitely disappointing when they lose, but you can’t help but be proud of them when they make a great play or when they do win a game,” she said during the first quarter. “So, it always is good in the end.”

Cheerleaders said they were excited to be at AT&T Stadium, especially after the Scots’ narrow victory over Denton Ryan in the semifinals.

“We spent so much time, our whole lives preparing,” said sophomore Caroline Chantilis. “And finally, it’s paying off. We get to be here.”

Fans in the lower section of the stadium spent much of the state title game on their feet. Many wore “Take State” buttons and shirts, which sold quickly in the week before the championship game. Fans waved pom poms and rang cowbells.

Even as Smithson Valley extended its lead, Highland Park High School counselor Carolyn James said she hadn’t lost confidence in her team.

“I think that our team has the ability in the last five minutes to change everything, we always do. ‘Scots find a way.’ That’s our motto,” she said when Highland Park was behind 20 to 26. “The next five minutes, it’s going to turn around.”

Highland Park may not have taken home a state championship trophy on Saturday, but fans said that their team’s game and season were fantastic, and that they won’t be unique. Scots supporters are confident that their team will find a way back to the state championship game in the years to come.

“Our quarterback’s a superstar sophomore. He’ll be back next year, and most of the rest of his team will be too,” said Sarah Vogds, the mother of a member of the Highland Belles. “It’s going to be a fun two years coming up here.”