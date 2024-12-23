New Year, New E-Bike Regulations

Teens too young to get behind the wheel of a car will also not be able to drive electric bicycles under new regulations that take effect on Jan. 1 in the Park Cities.

University Park and Highland Park have each approved e-bike safety restrictions that:

· Require e-bike operators to have a valid driver’s license.

· Require all e-bikes to have working safety equipment, including reflectors, lights, and braking systems. Class 3 e-bikes must also have speedometers.

· Require operators under age 21 to wear a helmet.

· Require operators of e-bikes to obtain and display a permit issued by the city or town, as well as a permanent manufacturer’s label that includes class, top speed, and motor wattage.

· Require e-bike operators to comply with all laws and ordinances.

· Prohibit the operation of e-bikes at speeds greater than 30 miles per hour.

· Prohibit e-bikes from being modified in ways that place them outside Texas Transportation Code specifications.

During the permit application process, a city or town public safety employee will inspect the bike to ensure compliance with the ordinance.

“This is a very, very strict approach,” University Park Police Chief Bill Mathes told the city council on Nov. 19. “I think we have enough experience under our belts right now that if we’re going to err on one side or the other, we are going to err on the side of caution and safety.”

Electric scooters are not permitted in the Park Cities with the exception of on the SMU campus and certain streets and sidewalks adjacent to the university. Operators at SMU must be at least 18 years old.