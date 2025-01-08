Cattle Baron’s Ball Committee Celebrates Holidays

The women of the Cattle Baron’s Ball Committee celebrated the season and kicked off a new year for the American Cancer Society’s largest single-night fundraiser during a holiday party on Dec. 14 at the home of Sarah and Brandon Hall.

Guests paired cocktail attire with their favorite boots, and enjoyed bites, beverages, desserts, and conversation. Christmas trees, nutcrackers, stockings, and garlands combined to create a festive atmosphere.

At the end of the night, partygoers participated in a holiday-themed glassware exchange. Guests left with a photo mementos sent to their phones, gingerbread cookies, and sparkling candy cane ornaments engraved with “CBB.”

Since 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $100 million for cancer research, the majority of which is conducted in the Dallas area. 2025 Holiday party chairs were Sarah Hall, Natalie Lesikar, and Hayley Louden.