Don’t Sell Your Stocks Says SMU Investment Law Expert

The Trump administration’s tariffs on global markets are turning the U.S. bull market into a bear market faster than at any point in modern history. Despite that observation, Christina Sautter, an investment law expert at SMU’s Dedman School of Law, recommends a patient approach in the unprecedented moment.

“My advice would be to not sell your existing stocks and if possible, buy the dip,” she said. “We’ve seen over time that markets go up — obviously not steadily but they do go up — so if a retail investor is at the point in their life where they can stay in and they have extra cash to buy, I would buy.”

Sautter, whose research interests lie in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and technology-powered investing that explores the relationship between markets and corporations, offered guidance for those looking to navigate the current stock trading landscape.

“I’d also consider dollar cost averaging,” she said.

Sautter focuses on new generations of investors’ power to transform corporate governance, analyzing the role of technology and online communications and generational features and affinities.

She has co-authored Mergers and Acquisitions Law, a hornbook published by West Academic Publishing. She also authored chapters in the Research Handbook on Mergers & Acquisitions, Feminist Judgments: Corporate Law Rewritten, and A Research Agenda for Corporate Law.

Her M&A scholarship is focused on the sale process of publicly traded companies and the intersection of fiduciary duties and deal terms.