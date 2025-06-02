Martha Jackson: Community Matters More Than Elections

By Martha Jackson

I absolutely love this community. I love that we show up for each other—at games, graduations, grocery store run-ins, and even the occasional street construction meltdown.

We’re the kind of place where neighbors lend sugar, cheer on the band, and still remember your dog’s name (even if they forget yours.)

But every time a school board election rolls around, something weird happens. It’s like some folks lose their minds — and their manners.

Suddenly, perfectly lovely people morph into keyboard warriors, posting things online that make me want to clutch my pearls and hit “unfriend.”

Let’s be real. The last few years of school board elections have gotten ugly. And it’s disheartening.

What should be a civil discussion about the future of our schools turns into personal attacks, wild accusations, and some truly next-level Facebook drama.

I’ve seen comments that made me wonder if we were still in the Park Cities or if someone rerouted us to a Real Housewives reunion.

Here’s the truth: candidates care. They’re giving their time and energy because they want to make our schools better. They may have different ideas on how to get there, but at the end of the day, they’re not villains —they’re volunteers.

One person won’t single-handedly “ruin” the district. But what can ruin a community? Constant negativity. Tearing down neighbors. Turning disagreements into all-out war. We owe it to ourselves — and our kids — to do better.

Now that the votes have been counted and the winner announced, it’s time to take a deep breath and remember who we are. We are a strong, supportive, and gracious community. Let’s keep it that way. Let’s continue to model kindness, even when we don’t agree. And let’s not let a yard sign or a social media post come between lifelong friendships.

After all, our kids are watching. Let’s show them what true leadership — and community — really looks like.

Martha Jackson, host of The Bubble Lounge Podcast, has lived in University Park for 20 years. She’s passionate about connecting with fellow moms, supporting local businesses, and finding humor in the chaos.

