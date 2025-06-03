CFT’s Educate Texas Announces $7.3M in STEM Grants

By Contributor Emily Zeigfinger

Communities Foundation of Texas’s Educate Texas initiative is implementing more STEM teaching and learning opportunities for school districts in North Texas after the Texas Instruments Foundation provided $7.3 million in grant awards.

Educate Texas “exists to help solve the biggest challenges facing public education. Its vision is for all Texans to have the education they need to earn a sustainable living wage, find a purposeful career, and realize aspirations for themselves, their families, and their communities,” said Nicole Paquette, senior director of communications, public relations, and external affairs.

Across districts in Dallas, Denison, DeSoto, and Lancaster, grants will help boost Advance Placement classes, create new spaces at schools, and offer opportunities for dual credit. The grant will furthermore create an AI-powered tool that math teachers can use to help students improve. Past STEM grants have helped students improve in math and science, with more students graduating high school overall.

Dallas ISD will launch an innovative AI-powered tool for middle school math teachers — designed to improve instruction and student outcomes through real-time feedback on teaching practices. The three-year investment will fund AI licenses, teacher training, and classroom materials across up to 43 campuses. The program aims to strengthen teacher self-reflection, increase retention, and boost student math performance for grades 6–8.

Educate Texas will also continue to work on leadership development with teachers. “The program will continue to focus on coaching district teams in growth mindsets and visionary leadership; how to engage with school boards, partners and communities; and developing district cultures that include motivational strategies and wraparound support for students and teachers,” said Paquette.

The grants provided by Texas Instruments will give more students opportunity to succeed in the STEM field.

“This investment reflects a continued commitment to ensure that more Texas students — especially those in historically underserved communities — have access to high-quality STEM experiences that set them on a path to success,” said Kerri Briggs, Ph.D., executive director of CFT’s Educate Texas. “We’re honored to continue our longtime partnership with the TI Foundation and local districts to make this vision a reality.”